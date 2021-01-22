Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for January, 22nd (AIRC, APPS, AQST, AZRX, BHP, BUD, BYND, CUZ, CXP, FBC)

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Friday, January 22nd:

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) was downgraded by analysts at Truist from a buy rating to a hold rating. Truist currently has $41.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $40.00.

Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS). They issued a buy rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST)

had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $14.00 target price on the stock.

AzurRx BioPharma (NASDAQ:AZRX) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $2.00 price target on the stock.

BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc.

Longbow Research assumed coverage on shares of Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND). They issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) was downgraded by analysts at Truist from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $37.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $36.00.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) was downgraded by analysts at Truist from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $15.00 price target on the stock.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at B. Riley. They currently have a $55.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $46.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU). The firm issued a neutral rating and a $430.00 target price on the stock.

Pi Financial initiated coverage on shares of Pure Gold Mining (OTCMKTS:LRTNF). Pi Financial issued a buy rating on the stock.

Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) was downgraded by analysts at Truist from a buy rating to a hold rating. Truist currently has $22.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $21.00.

Nomura Instinet assumed coverage on shares of NIO (NYSE:NIO). Nomura Instinet issued a buy rating and a $80.30 target price on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. started coverage on shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW). The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. issued a buy rating and a $670.00 target price on the stock.

Select Interior Concepts (NASDAQ:SIC) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at B. Riley. B. Riley currently has a $13.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $12.00.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. started coverage on shares of Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK). The firm issued a buy rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock.

Alembic Global Advisors started coverage on shares of TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG). Alembic Global Advisors issued an overweight rating and a $723.00 target price on the stock.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Triterras (NASDAQ:TRIT) was downgraded by analysts at Northland Securities from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Vitru Limited is a distance learning education group. Vitru Limited is based in FLORIANÓPOLIS, Brazil. “

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (CPH:VWS) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development of medicines through the application of its proprietary discovery platform, which it refer to as Extreme Genetics. Xenon is developing proprietary product candidates for the treatment of both orphan as well as more prevalent diseases. The company offers Glybera (R), a gene therapy for the treatment of lipoprotein lipase deficiency, an orphan disorder. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada. “

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company’s product candidates include X4P-001, X4P-002 and X4P-003 which are in clinical stage. X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as Arsanis, Inc., is based in Cambridge, United States. “

Solitario Zinc (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) (TSE:SLR) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $0.90 target price on the stock.

