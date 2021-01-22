Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Delcath Systems (DCTH)

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ: DCTH) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

1/20/2021 – Delcath Systems was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Delcath Systems, Inc. has developed a system, the Delcath system, to isolate the liver from the general circulatory system and to administer chemotherapy and other therapeutic agents directly to the liver. “

1/19/2021 – Delcath Systems was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Delcath Systems, Inc. has developed a system, the Delcath system, to isolate the liver from the general circulatory system and to administer chemotherapy and other therapeutic agents directly to the liver. “

1/13/2021 – Delcath Systems was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Delcath Systems, Inc. has developed a system, the Delcath system, to isolate the liver from the general circulatory system and to administer chemotherapy and other therapeutic agents directly to the liver. “

1/12/2021 – Delcath Systems was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Delcath Systems, Inc. has developed a system, the Delcath system, to isolate the liver from the general circulatory system and to administer chemotherapy and other therapeutic agents directly to the liver. “

1/5/2021 – Delcath Systems is now covered by analysts at BTIG Research. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

1/4/2021 – Delcath Systems was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Delcath Systems, Inc. has developed a system, the Delcath system, to isolate the liver from the general circulatory system and to administer chemotherapy and other therapeutic agents directly to the liver. “

1/1/2021 – Delcath Systems was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Delcath Systems, Inc. has developed a system, the Delcath system, to isolate the liver from the general circulatory system and to administer chemotherapy and other therapeutic agents directly to the liver. “

Delcath Systems stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,430. The company has a market capitalization of $70.32 million, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.56. Delcath Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.15 and a 12-month high of $19.82.

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.40 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Delcath Systems, Inc. will post -6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Gerard J. Michel purchased 7,500 shares of Delcath Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.25 per share, for a total transaction of $99,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $99,375. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In the last ninety days, insiders bought 11,500 shares of company stock worth $146,395. 6.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Delcath Systems stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Delcath Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCTH) by 608,300.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,084 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,083 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.15% of Delcath Systems worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers. The company's lead product candidate is the melphalan hydrochloride for injection for use with the Delcath hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver.

