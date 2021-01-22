Investors Purchase High Volume of Five9 Put Options (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders purchased 1,501 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,372% compared to the average volume of 102 put options.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FIVN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Five9 from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Stephens upgraded shares of Five9 from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Five9 from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Five9 from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.11.

Get Five9 alerts:

In related news, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total transaction of $112,661.38. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 88,652 shares in the company, valued at $13,910,385.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Scott Welch sold 14,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.75, for a total transaction of $2,211,301.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,940,134.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 77,641 shares of company stock worth $12,313,222. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVN. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in Five9 during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in Five9 by 24.0% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 393 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Five9 by 23.5% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Five9 during the third quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Five9 during the third quarter valued at $96,000. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVN opened at $180.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -340.26 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $170.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 9.32 and a current ratio of 9.32. Five9 has a fifty-two week low of $52.51 and a fifty-two week high of $187.99.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $112.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.10 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 8.54% and a positive return on equity of 0.40%. Five9’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Five9 will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for digital engagement channels between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

Featured Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.