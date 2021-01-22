Investors Purchase Large Volume of SCYNEXIS Call Options (NASDAQ:SCYX)

SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Investors bought 2,082 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 2,874% compared to the typical daily volume of 70 call options.

NASDAQ:SCYX traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.01. 229,264 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 405,922. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.15. The company has a market cap of $87.63 million, a PE ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 2.16. SCYNEXIS has a 12-month low of $4.20 and a 12-month high of $11.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.72. Analysts anticipate that SCYNEXIS will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SCYX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of SCYNEXIS in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of SCYNEXIS in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of SCYNEXIS in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of SCYNEXIS from $35.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SCYNEXIS currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.47.

In other SCYNEXIS news, Director Brian Philippe Tinmouth purchased 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.25 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marco Taglietti purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.25 per share, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 109,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $685,425. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 50,200 shares of company stock worth $313,750. Insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SCYNEXIS stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 110,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.04% of SCYNEXIS at the end of the most recent reporting period. 36.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SCYNEXIS

SCYNEXIS, Inc, a biotechnology company, delivers therapies for the treatment fungal infections in the United States. It is developing its lead product candidate, ibrexafungerp, as a novel oral and intravenous drug for the treatment of various fungal infections, including vulvovaginal candidiasis, invasive aspergillosis, invasive candidiasis, and refractory invasive fungal infections.

