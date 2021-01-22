Investors Purchase Large Volume of Sun Life Financial Call Options (NYSE:SLF)

Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors bought 4,009 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 22,172% compared to the average volume of 18 call options.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SLF. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 40,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after buying an additional 9,595 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 40,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 194.4% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 11,534 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on SLF. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Sun Life Financial from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sun Life Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Sun Life Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded Sun Life Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.36.

Shares of SLF traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,353. The firm has a market cap of $28.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.07. Sun Life Financial has a 1-year low of $24.37 and a 1-year high of $50.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.50.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $7.53 billion for the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 6.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sun Life Financial will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th were issued a $0.413 dividend. This is an increase from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.42%.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers life, health, wellness, disability, critical illness, stop-loss, and long-term care insurance products.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.