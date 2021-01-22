Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:IRET) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:IRET) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $74.50.

IRET has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IRET. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust during the first quarter worth about $341,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust by 57.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,889,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $133,187,000 after acquiring an additional 31,327 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust during the second quarter worth about $325,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust by 38.3% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 6,145 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IRET opened at $72.00 on Friday. Investors Real Estate Trust has a 1-year low of $43.58 and a 1-year high of $85.24. The stock has a market cap of $934.27 million, a PE ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.34.

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:IRET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.54. Investors Real Estate Trust had a net margin of 34.57% and a return on equity of 10.77%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Investors Real Estate Trust will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. Investors Real Estate Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.27%.

Investors Real Estate Trust Company Profile

IRET is a real estate company focused on the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. As of September 30, 2020, we owned interests in 67 apartment communities consisting of 11,910 apartment homes. IRET's common shares and Series C preferred shares are publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE symbols: "IRET" and "IRET PC," respectively).

