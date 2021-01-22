Investors Research Corp Grows Position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Investors Research Corp grew its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) by 98.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,750 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,821 shares during the quarter. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $1,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 311.1% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 405.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $73.26. The stock had a trading volume of 220 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,011. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.14. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 12 month low of $41.49 and a 12 month high of $73.68.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

Recommended Story: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.