Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $143.33

Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $143.33 and traded as high as $150.37. Investors Title shares last traded at $146.66, with a volume of 2,842 shares.
The company has a market capitalization of $277.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.33.
Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $8.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $67.63 million for the quarter. Investors Title had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 17.38%.
Investors Title Company Profile (NASDAQ:ITIC)
Investors Title Company, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance for residential, institutional, commercial, and industrial properties. The company underwrites land title insurance for owners and mortgagees as a primary insurer; and assumes the reinsurance of title insurance risks from other title insurance companies.
