Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $143.33

Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $143.33 and traded as high as $150.37. Investors Title shares last traded at $146.66, with a volume of 2,842 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of $277.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.33.

Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $8.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $67.63 million for the quarter. Investors Title had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 17.38%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Investors Title by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,964,000 after buying an additional 2,386 shares in the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Investors Title by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 11,202 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,457,000 after buying an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Investors Title by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,804 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,067,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Investors Title by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,576 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Investors Title by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,574 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.15% of the company’s stock.

Investors Title Company Profile

Investors Title Company, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance for residential, institutional, commercial, and industrial properties. The company underwrites land title insurance for owners and mortgagees as a primary insurer; and assumes the reinsurance of title insurance risks from other title insurance companies.

