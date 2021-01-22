Invictus Hyperion Fund (IHF) Hits Market Capitalization of $19.50 Million

Invictus Hyperion Fund (CURRENCY:IHF) traded up 10.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. One Invictus Hyperion Fund coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000501 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Invictus Hyperion Fund has traded 9.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Invictus Hyperion Fund has a total market cap of $19.50 million and $35,460.00 worth of Invictus Hyperion Fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Invictus Hyperion Fund Coin Profile

Invictus Hyperion Fund (IHF) is a coin. Invictus Hyperion Fund’s total supply is 119,662,263 coins and its circulating supply is 118,962,569 coins. Invictus Hyperion Fund’s official Twitter account is @ic_invictus and its Facebook page is accessible here . Invictus Hyperion Fund’s official website is invictuscapital.com/hyperion . The Reddit community for Invictus Hyperion Fund is /r/invictuscapital and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Invictus Hyperion Fund is a platform for investors who want to gain access to diversified portfolios of expertly-vetted early phase investments in the blockchain economy. The main functions of Hyperion Fund ecosystem are exposure to diversified portfolios, the power of syndication, expert engagement with entrepreneurs, AI intelligence in the prediction of ICO’s, 24 hours trading and ICO guidance/promotion. The Invictus Hyperion Fund native asset is the IHF token. IHF token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 utility token to be used as a payment method to gain access to the diversified portfolios. “

Invictus Hyperion Fund Coin Trading

