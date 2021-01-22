Ion Beam Applications (OTCMKTS:IOBCF) Trading 10% Higher

Ion Beam Applications SA (OTCMKTS:IOBCF) traded up 10% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $18.97 and last traded at $18.93. 205 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 218 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.21.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.70.

Ion Beam Applications Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IOBCF)

Ion Beam Applications SA develops, manufactures, and supports medical devices and software solutions for cancer treatments in Belgium, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Proton Therapy and Other Accelerators, and Dosimetry segments. The Proton Therapy and Other Accelerators segment develops, fabricates, and services medical and industrial particle accelerators, and proton therapy systems.

Featured Article: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Ion Beam Applications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ion Beam Applications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.