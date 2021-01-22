IONChain Price Down 31.1% Over Last Week (IONC)

IONChain (CURRENCY:IONC) traded down 10.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. During the last seven days, IONChain has traded 31.1% lower against the dollar. One IONChain token can currently be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. IONChain has a market capitalization of $188,658.43 and $5,382.00 worth of IONChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.08 or 0.00065919 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $192.49 or 0.00574695 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00005820 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $15.01 or 0.00044813 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002991 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,417.81 or 0.04233007 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002986 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00014071 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00016168 BTC.

IONChain Profile

IONC is a token. IONChain’s total supply is 520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 121,180,605 tokens. The official website for IONChain is ionchain.org . IONChain’s official Twitter account is @IONChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . IONChain’s official message board is medium.com/@IONChain

According to CryptoCompare, “IONChain aims to become the underlying particle in the Internet of Things (IoT) ecosystem. Through their IONChain Protocol, IONChain will serve as the link between IoT devices, supporting decentralized peer-to-peer application interaction between devices. In the IONChain ecosystem, every IoT device that provides valuable data can act as a mining machine. Once connected to the IONChain network, a device will constantly contribute its calculative power via the Ionization Algorithm and in turn, receive IONC tokens as mining reward. IONChain has created a unique consensus algorithm to determine the value contributed by IoT devices. A device’s contribution is jointly determined by the Data Quality Proof Consensus and Time Lapse Proof Consensus. “

IONChain Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IONChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IONChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IONChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

