IOTA Hits Market Cap of $1.30 Billion (MIOTA)

IOTA (CURRENCY:MIOTA) traded 8.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 22nd. Over the last week, IOTA has traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. IOTA has a total market capitalization of $1.30 billion and $53.91 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IOTA coin can currently be purchased for about $0.47 or 0.00001429 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.01 or 0.00076621 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000067 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000166 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IOTA Coin Profile

IOTA is a Tangle coin that uses the

Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG)

hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2016. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. IOTA’s official message board is forum.iota.org. The Reddit community for IOTA is /r/Iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for IOTA is www.iota.org. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iotatoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling IOTA

IOTA can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOTA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IOTA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

