IOTA Trading Up 5.8% Over Last 7 Days (MIOTA)

IOTA (CURRENCY:MIOTA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 22nd. One IOTA coin can now be bought for approximately $0.46 or 0.00001408 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. IOTA has a total market cap of $1.27 billion and approximately $61.63 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, IOTA has traded up 5.8% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.40 or 0.00072267 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000066 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000162 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IOTA Profile

MIOTA is a Tangle coin that uses the

Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG)

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2016. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. The Reddit community for IOTA is /r/Iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for IOTA is www.iota.org. The official message board for IOTA is forum.iota.org. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iotatoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

IOTA Coin Trading

IOTA can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOTA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IOTA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

