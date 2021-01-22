IoTeX Trading Up 27.6% This Week (IOTX)

IoTeX (CURRENCY:IOTX) traded 36.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. One IoTeX token can currently be bought for $0.0105 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular exchanges. IoTeX has a total market cap of $101.33 million and approximately $39.60 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, IoTeX has traded up 27.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get IoTeX alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 22.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.94 or 0.00067680 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $185.67 or 0.00572808 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00006014 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.11 or 0.00043534 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003090 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 23% against the dollar and now trades at $1,375.15 or 0.04242557 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003085 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00015076 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00016637 BTC.

IoTeX Token Profile

IoTeX (IOTX) is a Roll-DPoS token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 9,644,304,442 tokens. The official website for IoTeX is iotex.io . IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for IoTeX is /r/IoTex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for IoTeX is medium.com/@iotex

According to CryptoCompare, “IoTeX Network is a decentralized platform of privacy-centric blockchain for various vendors to build dApps for IoT. IOTX is an ERC20 token that serves as the network 'fuel'. It is required to use certain designed functions on the IoTeX Network such as executing transactions and running the distributed applications on the IoTeX Network. “

IoTeX Token Trading

IoTeX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IoTeX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IoTeX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for IoTeX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IoTeX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.