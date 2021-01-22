IP Group Plc (IPO.L) (LON:IPO) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $81.55

Shares of IP Group Plc (IPO.L) (LON:IPO) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $81.55 and traded as high as $100.68. IP Group Plc (IPO.L) shares last traded at $99.50, with a volume of 3,885,676 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 9.61, a quick ratio of 9.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.37. The company has a market cap of £1.06 billion and a PE ratio of -62.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 96.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 81.55.

IP Group Plc (IPO.L) Company Profile (LON:IPO)

IP Group Plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in seed, early stage, start-up, incubation, and mature financing. The firm also provides seed capital financing to spin out companies from the universities. It seeks to invest in the life sciences, physical sciences, energy & renewables, medical equipment and supplies, healthcare, technology, cleantech, intellectual property, pharmaceuticals & biotechnology, information technology & communications, and chemicals & materials.

