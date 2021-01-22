iPath US Treasury 5-year Bear ETN (NYSEARCA:DFVS) Stock Price Down 0.3%

iPath US Treasury 5-year Bear ETN (NYSEARCA:DFVS)’s stock price was down 0.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $13.83 and last traded at $13.83. Approximately 4 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 365 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.87.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.16.

Featured Article: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for iPath US Treasury 5-year Bear ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iPath US Treasury 5-year Bear ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.