IQE (OTCMKTS:IQEPF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $1.22

Shares of IQE plc (OTCMKTS:IQEPF) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.22 and last traded at $1.22, with a volume of 1666 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.77.

A number of research firms recently commented on IQEPF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of IQE in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IQE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of IQE in a research report on Thursday, January 14th.

The company has a market capitalization of $972.12 million, a PE ratio of -40.67 and a beta of 3.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.71.

IQE plc develops, manufactures, and sells advanced semiconductor materials. The company operates through Wireless, Photonics, and CMOS++ segments. It manufactures compound semiconductor wafers or epiwafers using epitaxy process; and offers various products, including HBTs, pHEMTs, BiFETs/BiHEMTs, HFETs, LMHEMTs, LNHEMTs, and MESFETs for use in electronic devices, such as mobile phones, smartphones, mobile networks, Wi-Fi, smart metering, satellite navigation, and a plethora of connected devices.

