IQeon Trading 3.6% Higher This Week (IQN)

IQeon (CURRENCY:IQN) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. During the last seven days, IQeon has traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar. IQeon has a total market cap of $12.77 million and approximately $381,474.00 worth of IQeon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IQeon coin can now be purchased for $2.32 or 0.00006977 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.89 or 0.00065689 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $189.63 or 0.00569089 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00005757 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.54 or 0.00043628 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003006 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,396.75 or 0.04191754 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003001 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00014880 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00016381 BTC.

IQeon Coin Profile

IQeon (IQN) is a coin. Its launch date was December 16th, 2017. IQeon’s total supply is 5,491,860 coins. IQeon’s official message board is medium.com/@iqeon . IQeon’s official Twitter account is @IQeon and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for IQeon is /r/IQeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IQeon’s official website is iqeon.io

According to CryptoCompare, “IQeon is a decentralized PvP gaming platform integrating games, applications and services based on intelligent competitions between users created to help players monetize their in-game achievements. IQN is an ethereum-based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on IQeon platform. “

Buying and Selling IQeon

IQeon can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IQeon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IQeon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IQeon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

