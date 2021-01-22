IRISnet Reaches Market Capitalization of $66.51 Million (IRIS)

IRISnet (CURRENCY:IRIS) traded 35.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. During the last seven days, IRISnet has traded 32.7% higher against the dollar. IRISnet has a total market capitalization of $66.51 million and $15.75 million worth of IRISnet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IRISnet coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0706 or 0.00000216 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About IRISnet

IRISnet launched on May 31st, 2018. IRISnet’s total supply is 2,004,692,049 coins and its circulating supply is 942,612,167 coins. IRISnet’s official Twitter account is @irisnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . IRISnet’s official message board is medium.com/irisnet-blog . IRISnet’s official website is www.irisnet.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The IRIS network is an internet of blockchains intended to provide a technology foundation that facilitates construction of distributed business applications. The IRIS network is part of the larger Cosmos network — all zones in the network would be able to interact with any other zone in the Cosmos network over the standard IBC protocol. By introducing a layer of service semantics into the network, IRIS is going to provide an innovative solution that enables a whole new set of business scenarios, which would result in an increase in scale and diversity of the Cosmos network. “

IRISnet Coin Trading

