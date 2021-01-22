iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) is Twele Capital Management Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Twele Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 306,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 36,309 shares during the period. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 6.6% of Twele Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Twele Capital Management Inc. owned 0.26% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $36,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. now owns 1,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 18,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,224,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 2,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.9% in the third quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 2,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 54,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,641,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:IEF traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $118.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,706,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,277,027. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $111.99 and a twelve month high of $123.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $119.35 and a 200 day moving average of $120.08.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

