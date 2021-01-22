iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) Shares Sold by Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) by 26.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,444 shares during the quarter. iShares California Muni Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.23% of iShares California Muni Bond ETF worth $3,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $183,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 4,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 4,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA CMF traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $62.91. 120,334 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,431. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $53.00 and a 52-week high of $63.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.82 and its 200-day moving average is $62.55.

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

