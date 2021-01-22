iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) Shares Acquired by Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) by 19.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,342 shares during the quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FXI. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,397,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $142,697,000 after acquiring an additional 94,159 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 527.9% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 1,722,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $72,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447,938 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,730,000. Money Design Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 19.0% during the third quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 573,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,073,000 after purchasing an additional 91,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexavest Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 122.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 279,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,755,000 after buying an additional 153,814 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FXI opened at $51.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.77. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $33.10 and a twelve month high of $52.32.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

