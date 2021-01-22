iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Shares Sold by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC lowered its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,197 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC owned about 0.05% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF worth $2,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Divergent Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Divergent Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 361,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,650,000 after purchasing an additional 23,260 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 15,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 35,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 5,988 shares during the last quarter. Newman & Schimel LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,611,000. Finally, Hudson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 407,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,042,000 after acquiring an additional 83,676 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ ISTB traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $51.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 447,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 648,998. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.53 and a twelve month high of $51.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.54.

