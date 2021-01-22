iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Shares Sold by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 17.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 147,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 30,040 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned 0.22% of iShares Core High Dividend ETF worth $12,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 468,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,739,000 after acquiring an additional 6,608 shares during the period. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 422,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,016,000 after buying an additional 7,869 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 336,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,100,000 after buying an additional 10,416 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 314,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,337,000 after buying an additional 21,768 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 225,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,121,000 after buying an additional 7,038 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA HDV traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $89.20. 271,991 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 377,214. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $88.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.57. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $61.04 and a 1 year high of $97.83.

