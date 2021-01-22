iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 18.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,616,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 355,567 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 2.7% of Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $111,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. TL Private Wealth boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 12,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 24,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 43,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,597,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cpwm LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 13,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter.

BATS IEFA traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $71.19. 6,414,534 shares of the company traded hands. The business’s 50-day moving average is $69.40 and its 200-day moving average is $63.44. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84.

