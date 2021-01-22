iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,295 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $21,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. RDA Financial Network raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 3,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 2,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 7,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,199,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

IVV stock opened at $385.62 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $220.28 and a 12-month high of $386.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $373.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $348.56.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.