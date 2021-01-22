iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Holdings Raised by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 244,638 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,826 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 4.7% of Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $91,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 18.5% in the third quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 109.8% in the fourth quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,980,000 after purchasing an additional 5,547 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 92,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,618,000 after purchasing an additional 13,086 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 104.4% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 41,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,000,000 after purchasing an additional 21,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 7,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $385.62 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $373.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $348.56. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $220.28 and a 12-month high of $386.38.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

