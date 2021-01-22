iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) is BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s 5th Largest Position

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 49.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 277,062 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 92,113 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 3.2% of BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF worth $63,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TL Private Wealth lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 2,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Savior LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Titus Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Titus Wealth Management now owns 2,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Relative Value Partners Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 3,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IJH traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $245.50. 876,797 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,436,794. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $117.87 and a 52-week high of $247.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $231.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $203.53.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

