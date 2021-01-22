iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Position Reduced by Twele Capital Management Inc.

Twele Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 138,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,012 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 5.7% of Twele Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Twele Capital Management Inc. owned 0.06% of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF worth $31,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 277,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,677,000 after buying an additional 92,113 shares during the period. Nwam LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 25,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,908,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Altus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. Altus Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,292,000 after acquiring an additional 17,630 shares in the last quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 21,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,986,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $245.50. The stock had a trading volume of 876,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,436,794. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $117.87 and a 1-year high of $247.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $232.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $203.86.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

