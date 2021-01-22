iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Position Trimmed by Relaxing Retirement Coach

Relaxing Retirement Coach lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 75.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,856 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 3.9% of Relaxing Retirement Coach’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Relaxing Retirement Coach’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. FMR LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 158,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,059,000 after purchasing an additional 20,065 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,358,000. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,242,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 18,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,514,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 3,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJH stock traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $245.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 876,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,436,794. The company has a 50 day moving average of $232.35 and a 200 day moving average of $203.86. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $117.87 and a 12-month high of $247.00.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

