iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 62.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,037 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $8,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. First Financialcorp IN raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 116.9% in the 4th quarter. First Financialcorp IN now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000.

Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $245.50. The stock had a trading volume of 876,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,436,794. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $232.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $203.86. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $117.87 and a 1 year high of $247.00.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

