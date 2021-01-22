iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Acquired by BKD Wealth Advisors LLC

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 55.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 287,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 102,803 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.3% of BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $26,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,320,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,934,040,000 after purchasing an additional 4,549,646 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 571.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 39,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,697,000 after acquiring an additional 33,633 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,121,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $287,000. Finally, ONE Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,868,000.

NYSEARCA IJR traded up $1.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $101.16. The stock had a trading volume of 4,561,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,057,541. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $93.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.27. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $47.52 and a twelve month high of $101.68.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

