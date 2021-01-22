iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Bought by Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 97,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,677 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises 1.1% of Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $8,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IJR. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 132.0% in the third quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, First Financialcorp IN lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 162.4% in the fourth quarter. First Financialcorp IN now owns 391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period.

IJR traded down $0.81 on Friday, hitting $99.09. 6,292 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,072,499. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.52 and a fifty-two week high of $101.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.41 and its 200 day moving average is $79.27.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

