iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Bought by NextCapital Advisers Inc.

NextCapital Advisers Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,093,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,388 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises 7.4% of NextCapital Advisers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. NextCapital Advisers Inc. owned approximately 0.50% of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF worth $283,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IJR. FMR LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,320,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,934,040,000 after buying an additional 4,549,646 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 571.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 39,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,697,000 after buying an additional 33,633 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,121,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Finally, ONE Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $4,868,000.

IJR opened at $99.90 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $47.52 and a 52-week high of $101.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $93.41 and its 200-day moving average is $79.27.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

