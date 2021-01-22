iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Highland Capital Management LLC

Highland Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,315 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,000. First Financialcorp IN increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 162.4% during the fourth quarter. First Financialcorp IN now owns 391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 119.0% during the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $99.90 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $47.52 and a 12-month high of $101.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $93.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.27.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: Neutral Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.