iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Holdings Raised by Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.

Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. grew its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) by 29.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,859 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,554 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $1,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 175.2% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 34,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 22,034 shares during the last quarter. WJ Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $443,000. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. now owns 128,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,015,000 after buying an additional 1,771 shares during the last quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,428,000. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter.

IUSB remained flat at $$54.25 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 14,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,645,805. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.34. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $48.55 and a 52-week high of $55.19.

