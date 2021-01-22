iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF) Stake Increased by Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 986,927 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,154 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF accounts for 3.6% of Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC owned 2.93% of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF worth $26,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of INTF. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 72.0% in the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 74,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 31,065 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 8,387 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 5,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $690,000. Finally, Northwest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of INTF traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.16. 80,385 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 186,807. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF has a 12 month low of $17.29 and a 12 month high of $28.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.32.

Featured Article: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.