iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Shares Purchased by Perennial Investment Advisors LLC

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,806 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,741 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF makes up 1.2% of Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $2,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 53.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 30,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 10,640 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 135.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 5,621 shares in the last quarter. ONE Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,986,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 12,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGU traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $88.44. 835,213 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,706,937. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52 week low of $49.12 and a 52 week high of $89.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.19.

