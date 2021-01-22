iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) is Altus Wealth Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Altus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 16.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,585 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,059 shares during the quarter. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 3.3% of Altus Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Altus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $4,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 16,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Symons Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 8.1% during the third quarter. Symons Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 12.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 9,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

BATS:FLOT traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.80. The stock had a trading volume of 619,049 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.69. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.76 and a one year high of $51.10.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.