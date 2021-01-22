iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) Stake Raised by Viewpoint Investment Partners Corp

Viewpoint Investment Partners Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) by 75.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,900 shares during the period. iShares Global REIT ETF makes up about 1.9% of Viewpoint Investment Partners Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Viewpoint Investment Partners Corp owned about 0.09% of iShares Global REIT ETF worth $2,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,950,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,087,000 after purchasing an additional 106,508 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,426,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,007,000 after buying an additional 525,072 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,069,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,490,000 after buying an additional 41,016 shares in the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 955,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,084,000 after buying an additional 16,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 550,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,577,000 after buying an additional 18,356 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Global REIT ETF stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $24.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 440,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 553,718. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.16. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $15.62 and a 52-week high of $28.89.

