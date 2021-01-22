iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) Shares Sold by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) by 14.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,678 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned about 0.13% of iShares Global Tech ETF worth $6,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 16,040.7% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,266,000 after purchasing an additional 24,061 shares in the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,940,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 11,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,576,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217 shares during the period.

Get iShares Global Tech ETF alerts:

Shares of IXN stock traded down $2.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $310.63. The stock had a trading volume of 92,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,776. iShares Global Tech ETF has a twelve month low of $155.91 and a twelve month high of $313.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $296.71 and its 200 day moving average is $270.83.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.