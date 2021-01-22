iShares iBonds 2022 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHB) Shares Down 0.1%

iShares iBonds 2022 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHB) shares fell 0.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $24.27 and last traded at $24.29. 10,805 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $24.30.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.91.

Recommended Story: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds 2022 Term High Yield and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds 2022 Term High Yield and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.