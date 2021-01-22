iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JKL) Shares Sold by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. cut its position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JKL) by 32.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,169 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned 3.01% of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF worth $9,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF by 173.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,183,000 after buying an additional 19,035 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.9% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $128,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF by 18.1% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:JKL traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $150.07. The company had a trading volume of 17,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,932. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.95. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $72.15 and a 12-month high of $153.04.

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Small Value Index Fund (the Value Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Small Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of stocks issued by small-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average value characteristics as determined by Morningstar Inc’s index methodology.

