iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 50.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 18,390 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 43.9% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

EFA stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $75.20. The company had a trading volume of 812,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,568,811. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.34. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.72 and a fifty-two week high of $75.75.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.