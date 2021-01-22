iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Twele Capital Management Inc.

Twele Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 390,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,374 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 5.1% of Twele Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Twele Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $28,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,147,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,218,719,000 after acquiring an additional 310,915 shares during the period. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.4% in the third quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,488,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $222,030,000 after acquiring an additional 412,015 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,962,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $188,566,000 after acquiring an additional 216,663 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,443,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $155,506,000 after acquiring an additional 215,458 shares during the period. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $171,991,000. 77.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EFA stock traded down $0.36 on Friday, hitting $75.15. 17,444,087 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,396,383. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.51 and a 200 day moving average of $69.39. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.72 and a fifty-two week high of $75.75.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

