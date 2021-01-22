iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Shares Bought by BKD Wealth Advisors LLC

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,348,349 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,578 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF comprises 4.6% of BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.79% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $92,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,139,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $51,129,000. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,946,000. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $6,705,000. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 111,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,609,000 after acquiring an additional 33,756 shares during the last quarter.

SCZ stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $70.15. 981,819 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,827,909. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.09. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $37.73 and a 1-year high of $70.66.

