iShares MSCI Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:EWI) Stock Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $29.51

iShares MSCI Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:EWI) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.51 and traded as high as $29.86. iShares MSCI Italy ETF shares last traded at $29.78, with a volume of 353,116 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.61.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EWI. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 520.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 99,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after buying an additional 83,798 shares during the last quarter. Water Oak Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $784,000. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $777,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 5,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Italy Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Italy Capped Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Italy 25/50 Index (Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Milan Stock Exchange.

