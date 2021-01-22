iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) is Regal Wealth Group Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Regal Wealth Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) by 24.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 180,535 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,407 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for approximately 7.5% of Regal Wealth Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Regal Wealth Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $12,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 202.8% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 77,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,234,000 after buying an additional 152,082 shares during the period. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 296,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,140,000 after buying an additional 9,911 shares during the period. Nwam LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 80.9% in the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 60,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,109,000 after buying an additional 27,074 shares during the period. White Pine Investment CO lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 160,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,872,000 after buying an additional 7,627 shares during the period. Finally, Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period.

Shares of USMV stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $67.74. 4,491,129 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.07. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45.

