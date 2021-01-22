iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) Position Lifted by Regal Wealth Group Inc.

Regal Wealth Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) by 14.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 48,513 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,240 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF makes up about 4.8% of Regal Wealth Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Regal Wealth Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $7,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 104.8% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 22.1% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MTUM stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $170.63. 661,276 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.37 and a fifty-two week high of $113.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.26.

