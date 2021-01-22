iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Holdings Raised by Ibex Wealth Advisors

Ibex Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 18.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,807 shares during the quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,657,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $504,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, McNaughton Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $117.09. 1,067,033 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,530,381. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.30. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $100.03 and a 52 week high of $118.15.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

